June 2025

Africa’s Renewable Leapfrog Is a Mirage—A Dangerous One
A report titled “African Energy Leadership: The Case for 100% Renewable Energy” was published last week, claiming that “Africa could save between $3…
  
Tilak Doshi
Professor Norman Fenton: An Anatomy of Cancellation
Source: "Galileo Galilei before the Inquisition" by Cristiano Banti, created in 1857 (Palazzo Pitti, Florence, Italy
  
Tilak Doshi
Why Trump‘s ‘Gold Standard’ Executive Order is Essential to Restoring Truth in Science
President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled ‘Restoring Gold Standard Science’ on May 23rd 2025, aiming to overhaul research-integrity…
  
Tilak Doshi
The Rise and Rise of King Coal
Coal powered the Industrial Revolution, transforming societies and raising living standards from the endemic poverty that was humanity’s lot since time…
  
Tilak Doshi
Trump’s Attack on Harvard Could be a Turning Point in the Battle Against the Climate Cult in Academia
A copy image from Harvard Archives material of Harvard’s Centennial celebration in 1936.
  
Tilak Doshi
The Guardian’s Climate Cult: Fiona Harvey’s Latest Sermon on COP30
A tale of Guardianista Land…where everyone was equal.
  
Tilak Doshi
May 2025

Starmer’s EU Reset Tethers the UK to the EU’s Green Dystopia
When Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the UK-EU ‘reset’ deal on Monday, the…
  
Tilak Doshi
The Folly of Starmer’s Surrender Summit – Not so Much ‘Ruthlessly Pragmatic’ as Cravenly Sycophantic
Vassal UK: UK-EU Surrender Summit https://x.com/TerraOrBust/status/1924387984251506759
  
Tilak Doshi
ARIA’s Folly: Why Britain’s Taxpayers Deserve Better Than a Quango’s Pipe Dreams
King Canute commands the waves to stop (https://www.traditioninaction.org/religious/h061rp.Canute.html)
  
Tilak Doshi
Nature Paper Claims to Pin Liability for ‘Climate Damages’ on Oil Companies
The drumbeat of climate litigation has grown louder in recent years, fuelled by activists and dubious science.
  
Tilak Doshi
The Capture of the IMF and World Bank by Eco-Zealots is Hurting Poorer Countries Most
The Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, are arguably the luckiest generation in history.
  
Tilak Doshi
