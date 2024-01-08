Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

This is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Tilak’s Substack

I cover public policy issues related to energy and environment.

People

Tilak Doshi

@tilakdoshi
Tilak Doshi's avatar
I am a PhD economist with a focus on energy and environment policy issues. I am the energy editor at the Daily Sceptic and live in London.
© 2025 Tilak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture