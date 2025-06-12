Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Sash's avatar
Tom Sash
Jun 16

Tilak, just a superb article! Many thanks for explicitly stating there will be no energy transition. Even if some energy source comes along which is comparable, or even superior, to hydrocarbon energies, the new energy will simply get added onto mankind's need for ever increasing energy consumption in order for ever increasing human flourishing. And the Climate Cult never addresses the absolutely necessary-to-a-modern-society products which hydrocarbons provide—plastics, petrochemicals, fertilizers, etc.

In no significant way will wind and solar junk energies be a part of the world's energy future. These parasites have only gone, whenever they have gone, by government subsidies, government mandates, and government requirements. The Ruinables of grid wind and grid solar are as much of an indication of government corruption, agency capture, the corruption of "The Science", crony capitalism, and massive propaganda, as anything else.

The real world is demonstrating, to the terrible dismay of the Climate Cult, just how unworkable, just how impoverishing, and how expensive, these junk, dilute, weather dependent Ruinables are. Expect even more shrill cries for society to "cut back", consume less, and be impoverished to "save the planet".

As governments and societies finally wake up to the con, the scam, the fairy tale, that they have been fed, the parasites of grid wind and solar will lose the political tailwinds which forced subsidies and mandates onto societies. It will be the "Green Energies" that become the "stranded assets".

Modern societies were built with, are operated by, and are sustained by, the products and energies of the wonderful, and wondrous, hydrocarbons. The need for plastics, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and energy from hydrocarbons will be even greater a hundred years from now than now. Consumption of natural gas, oil, and coal, will be greater a hundred years from now than now.

And the world really hasn't even scratched the harvesting of methane hydrates, which reserves dwarf all of the natural gas, oil, and coal reserves combined.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-scale-of-global-fossil-fuel-production/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hugh Sharman's avatar
Hugh Sharman
Jun 19

135,000 years ago, during the last inter-glacial all over our lovely Planet, the Earth’s temperature was warmer than any time during this inter-glacial, the Holocene. The CO2 concentration was 280 ppm. The ocean was 5m higher than now!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Last_Interglacial

Tikak, can’t we collectively sue the EU Commission and its and our lying and scientifically ignorant, if democratically elected Governments for the absurd costs that they are forcing on all European tax payers, our children and grandchildren?

Net zero energy policies are impoverishing the whole of Europe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tilak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture