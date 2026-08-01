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Phillip Chalmers's avatar
Phillip Chalmers
20hEdited

Whatever Trump or Miliband believe, think or do is irrelevant to the planet wide Net Zero game.

China and India are burning coal with gay abandon overwhelming the trivial amounts used by other states.

On the current course, for the UK in the near future what will eventuate first?

Economic collapse to third world status or conquest and occupation and absorption into the Muslim world?

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D Bergy's avatar
D Bergy
16h

It is sad that the British government is putting a once great country into an obvious and deliberate decline. Cheap energy is the engine of a prosperous country. Unfortunately, they will become poorer and more irrelevant as a country and are determined to accomplish just that.

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