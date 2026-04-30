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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

With the condition of the UK and energy you would think the citizens would reject continuation of the Milliband lunacy. Perhaps they will wake up when they cannot turn on the lights and heat their buildings.

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Dana Raffaniello's avatar
Dana Raffaniello
3h

By 2026 that same provision, expanded three times, uncapped, transferable, and worth $85 per ton of sequestered carbon, had become the most valuable carbon subsidy instrument available anywhere in the world. Independent analysts projected its total cost to American taxpayers at between $835 billion and $2.1 trillion through the mid-2040s. International capital from Australia, Switzerland, France, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union was positioned to collect it. The advisory firms guiding American state legislatures toward the legal frameworks that enabled collection were owned by the equipment manufacturers who built the facilities that generated the credits.

https://raff6482.substack.com/p/the-carbon-credit-market-that-was

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