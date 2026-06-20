Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

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Matt Jordan
21h

When I listen to her "credentials" and the way she sees herself I am taken back to one of my pet peeves - the perversion of knowledge. There is no such nonsense as carbon-free economics or development. That is PURE propaganda. Once again, Tilak nails it.

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