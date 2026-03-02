Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacek Hoffman's avatar
Jacek Hoffman
2d

In sum, the IPCC isn’t a table worth sitting at; it’s a trapdoor to economic suicide.

This is an excellent summary of the ideas in this article.

Reply
Share
Hugh Sharman's avatar
Hugh Sharman
2d

Thanks, Tilak! I completely agree with you.

Being at "the same table" of unscientific and ignorant fools" allows them to believe that one can be persuaded that the reality of "net zero energy" , certainly the (apparently) sincere belief of the entire Danish Government and the the self righteous belief of all (??) the EU's Commissioners and its tax-payers paid staff (??) that "net zero energy" can and must be delivered all over the World, by 2050!

Keep going!

Best wishes,

Hugh Sharman

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture