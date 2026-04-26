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Suman Suhag's avatar
Suman Suhag
2h

Reduce exposure to energy price shocks through renewable and nuclear expansion

Invest in energy storage + smart grid infrastructure to stabilize supply

Shift economies toward productivity and green innovation instead of fossil-driven growth cycles

Strengthen regional energy independence within a globally cooperative framework

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Andrew Roman's avatar
Andrew Roman
11hEdited

I think the problem is worse than mere economic illiteracy. I’m sure the government has economic advisors, who are not economically illiterate, but they are essentially being ignored because the government suffers from an emotional problem. They have a saviour complex. They believe that they can save the planet from the apocalypse of global boiling. Until they get over that Britons will continue accelerated suffering.

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