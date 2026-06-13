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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
11h

I'm convinced that a stealth influence operation has been executed upon the peoples of Europe to commit civilizational suicide. Thanks to "Net Zero", the EU's economy has fizzled out. Its borders have been thrown open to welfare-dependent migrants. And the FT is the house organ of this Brussels-based, suicidal trajectory. Who is behind this operation? I'm guessing the CCP.

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