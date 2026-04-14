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Ariane
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Thank you for your clear analysis of how decarbonisation affects the working class and poor. Could it be part of continuous and deliberate attacks on these people by the elites, transational corporations and families like the Rockefellers, Fords, duPonts etc? See Jacob Nordangard's Rockefellers Controlling the Game, David A.Hughes Omniwar discussions, The Nazi Hydra in America by Yeadon and Hawkins, and https://www.sciencexcel.com/article/blob-lords-and-the-left Decarbonisation is not just a 'luxury belief' of the wealthy, corrupted economists (and scientists) and fanatical followers of the precautionary principle. Behind the policy lies a very dark and evil web of psychopaths, criminals, people of the extreme Right, Technocrats, greedy corporations and, those Malthusians you mention.

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