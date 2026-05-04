Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

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James Singlehurst's avatar
James Singlehurst
14h

A good and well thought through article. Thank you.

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rms's avatar
rms
18h

Nice you put a map on this version of the piece. Complex issue that is very much connected to the geography.

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