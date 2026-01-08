Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Dell's avatar
Pat Dell
1d

Outstanding, non-biased summary of what's happening it the oil world and future implications. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Bryce's avatar
Robert Bryce
2d

Excellent points here, Mr Doshi, including how this move may weaken OPEC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture