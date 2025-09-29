Tilak’s Substack

Joseph Fournier, Ph.D.
3d

Very well written Sir! Thank you for speaking truth to power as well.

joe blow
2d

Instead of subsidizing all the wasteful schemes of political cronies, a carbon tax would've actually saved a lot more fuels. No mountains of ore being mined and refined to build things that no-one would buy without subsidies making them economically advantageous. Subsidizing wasteful industries has increased costs on working classes far more than 'elites' - many of whom benefitted from their investments in the foolish grift.

Not that I believe in the Climate! catastrophe, but I think that as fuels become harder to get and more expensive, there is likely to be a lot of deaths due to scarcity. And there will still be rich 'elites' flying private jets to their international conferences.

All that political will to "save the environment" and those jackasses wasted it. A carbon tax could've been done in the form of 'ration cards'. Each person to get an amount varying only by how rural their community?(average fuel sold per person?). Then an "Al Gore' type, needing more so that he can jet from one mansion to the other could buy excess 'rations' from people who bicycle or bus, who save energy by having room-mates ... Computerized trading would not be difficult. Or, if you're a really sincere enviro-loon, you could opt out of your ration - good for you, NOW I'm impressed by your sincerity.

Farmers and manufacturers would need extra rations, but they'd be able to compensate with higher prices, as long as they didn't face unfair foreign competition.

Wasteful "elite" activities could require extra rations. Like double for jet fuel or fuel at marinas, doubled again if it's for private jet or huge yacht. Many of the wealthy want to atone for their wasteful sins by getting govt to spend stupidly in ways that make life harder for the poors. I say their atonement would be much more sincere when they suffer for it. Let's put all the subsidized housing in rich neighborhoods too, in their "conservation easement " back yards.

Bringing back taxes on wasteful foolishness transfers money to even more wasteful govt , but THING IS, the govt can always get as much as they want by having the federal reserve print it and buy US bonds - which is perhaps the worst way to finance govt, because of its effect on inflation and thrifty folks.

Government spending is always, at best, "buying stuff for other people, using other people's money as sneakily as possible" . Waste, fraud and crony abuse are inevitable.

