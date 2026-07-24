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PAUL PETTRE's avatar
PAUL PETTRE
8h

The underlying legal issue is whether, as climate activists argue, human activities are responsible for global warming through CO2 emissions resulting from the use of fossil fuels.

However, this question has already been settled scientifically. Climate activists have attempted to introduce the concept of a geological epoch known as the “Anthropocene,” based on the assumption that humans are significantly altering the natural environment.

It is geologists who are responsible for determining whether or not the Anthropocene epoch has scientific validity. An international commission was established to study this issue. A methodology was established and the process set in motion. Very quickly, the commission rejected the existence of an “Anthropocene geological epoch” by an overwhelming majority.

Consequently, it cannot be scientifically stated that humans are responsible for significantly altering the natural environment, and certainly not through CO2 emissions, as a significant number of studies have demonstrated.

Of course, humans significantly alter their environment—often in disastrous ways, but also in positive ways.

The assertion that global warming is caused by human activities is not scientific, but philosophical or political.

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Bonnie Beresford's avatar
Bonnie Beresford
9h

The Trump administration should sue the entire wind energy complex for the drastic loss of birds, bats, whales and insect pollinators from the ever-more-intrusive wind tower farms across the country. The agricultural, fishing, environmental and biological research industries are profoundly harmed by wind towers and the proof is undeniable. Just walk over to a windmill and look at the dead animals and insects beneath them. More proof there than the insane accusation from the IPCC that humans are the only cause of warming.

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