Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Houlding's avatar
Mike Houlding
2d

Terrific. Shared on FB.

Reply
Share
Blake Fleming's avatar
Blake Fleming
2d

Gates changed his tune

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture