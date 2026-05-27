Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
2d

Fantastic writing, sums up all the madness and the stupidity of the Left.

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Ken Barber's avatar
Ken Barber
2d

To quote the other WHO: we won’t get fooled again.

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