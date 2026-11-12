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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

The inconvenient truth to the climate modeling fraud, green grifters, The UN climate hydra, renewable electricity ideologists, and to those attending the COP31 in Turkey. 

The world still runs on refined crude oil. 

Worldwide economies depend on transportation fuels and the more than 6,000 products manufactured from refined crude oil.

https://www.americaoutloud.news/cop31s-inconvenient-truth-the-world-still-runs-on-oil/

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John DeBevoise's avatar
John DeBevoise
1h

"The greatest con job ever!"

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