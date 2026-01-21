Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

Absolutely devastating takedown! The Enron comparison is spot-on, I remember similar techno-utopian pitches when everyone thought we'd have flying cars by now. The idea that households will become energy traders coordinating thier rooftop solar with EV batteries at 3am is laughable. Reminds me of when people thought daytrading stocks from home would replace traditional jobs, turns out physics and economics dont care about your PowerPoint. The Germany example being held up as sucess while BASF relocates is wild.

Reply
Share
Hugh Sharman's avatar
Hugh Sharman
3d

Thanks by the way!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture