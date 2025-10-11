Tilak’s Substack

Rafe Champion
1d

Something very strange happened to the world of science and intellectual life at large after World War II while universities around the world Western world were growing like mushrooms and there were never so many people who have been through high school and then through college.

Amidst the frightening number of books published in recent decades there are hardly any drawing on the achievements of Karl Popper and Jacques Barzun who are twin towers of liberal scholarship in the 20th century.

Here are a few fragments to give you a hint of the riches they have to offer.

The two faces of Karl Popper.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-two-faces-of-karl-popper

Barzun on teaching science, in his own words.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/teaching-science-as-a-humanities

Barzun’s progress.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/jacques-barzuns-monumental-contribution

