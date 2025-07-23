In a long essay of over 5,000 words published in the New Yorker on July 9th, Bill McKibben sings in praise of solar power. He says: “In the past two years, without much notice, solar power has begun to truly transform the world’s energy system.” With his characteristic flair for hyperbole, McKibben, Archdeacon of the Church of Climate, paints a rosy picture of solar energy as humanity’s saviour from an alleged climate apocalypse. His narrative is seductive, brimming with optimism about photovoltaic panels blanketing the globe, harnessing the Sun’s inexhaustible energy to power civilisation while averting catastrophe.

Yet, beneath the rhetoric lies a troubling disconnect from reality — a glossing over of inconvenient truths about solar power’s limitations, its economic fallacies and the ideological zeal that drives McKibben’s activism. Far from transforming the world’s energy system, solar power remains a marginal contributor, propped up by subsidies, mired in practical challenges and tethered to a supply chain that undermines its ‘clean’ credentials.

The Solar Hype: A Tale of Exaggeration

McKibben’s central claim is that solar power is experiencing a revolutionary moment, with global capacity growing at an unprecedented rate. He points to the installation of a gigawatt of solar panels daily since June 2023 and the rapid addition of terawatts to global capacity, projecting the third terawatt by late 2025 or early 2026. This, he argues, positions solar as a cost-competitive alternative to fossil fuels, capable of meeting the world’s energy needs while combating climate change. But this narrative is misleading, built on selective metrics and a failure to grapple with the broader energy landscape.

First, the growth in solar capacity, while notable, starts from a minuscule base. Solar power accounts for a tiny fraction of global energy consumption — not much more than 5% of total energy use, which includes transport, heating and industry. Hydrocarbons still dominate, meeting over 80% of global energy needs, a reality McKibben conveniently sidesteps.

Capacity growth is not the same as actual power generation. Solar panels operate at a fraction of their rated capacity due to intermittency — clouds, nightfall and seasonal variations reduce their output to an average of 15-25% of installed capacity in most regions. This pales compared to the 80-90% capacity factor for most coal and natural gas power plants. This gap between nameplate capacity and real-world generation is a critical flaw that McKibben’s solar triumphalism ignores.

As already noted, electricity itself is only a subset of global energy consumption, roughly 20%. Even if solar were to dominate electricity production — an unlikely prospect given current trends especially with the surge in AI-related power demand — it would still leave the vast majority of energy needs reliant on other sources. McKibben’s vision of solar as a panacea for the world’s energy system is a sleight of hand, conflating rapid percentage growth from a small base with a wholesale transformation of the energy system.

The Dirty Secret of Solar’s Supply Chain

Perhaps the most glaring irony in McKibben’s ode to solar is his failure to address the environmental and ethical contradictions embedded in its supply chain. China, which produces over 80% of the world’s solar panels, relies heavily on coal-powered plants to manufacture these supposedly ‘clean’ technologies. The energy-intensive process of refining polysilicon and assembling solar modules emits significant carbon dioxide, undermining the narrative of solar as a ‘green’ solution. In regions like Xinjiang, where much of this production occurs, reports have also raised concerns about forced labour, adding a moral stain to the solar industry’s halo.

McKibben’s silence on this point is telling. If solar power is to be the cornerstone of a ‘clean’ energy future, how can its reliance on coal be reconciled with the climate alarmism he champions? The very fossil fuels McKibben demonises are integral to the production of his preferred ‘green’ energy technology. This contradiction exposes the fragility of the renewable energy narrative, which often prioritises ideology over practical realities. To be fair, this hypocrisy is not unique to McKibben. Eco-zealots of every hue have been more than willing to either ignore the contradiction implicit in calls for renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar.

The Intermittency and Cost Problems

One of the most significant technical challenges to solar power’s scalability, as with wind, is its intermittency. The sun doesn’t shine at night, and its output varies with weather (cloudiness) and geography. McKibben offers little insight into how this fundamental limitation can be overcome, assuming that technological fixes will materialise. Batteries are often touted as the solution, storing excess power for use when solar generation falters. But as energy analyst Mark Mills has pointed out, battery storage is prohibitively expensive and limited in duration. Current battery technologies can provide power for a few hours at most, nowhere near enough to bridge the gap during extended cloudy periods or night-time demand peaks.

The scale of the battery challenge is staggering. To back up a single day’s worth of global electricity demand with batteries would require an investment of trillions of dollars and vast quantities of raw materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel — resources that are themselves constrained by mining bottlenecks and environmental costs. McKibben’s failure to engage with these realities betrays a preference for wishful thinking over rigorous analysis. Without affordable, scalable storage solutions, solar power remains a supplementary source, reliant on fossil fuel or nuclear backups to ensure grid reliability.

McKibben asserts that solar power is economically competitive with fossil fuels, citing its dramatic cost declines since the 1970s. But such declines are a misleading indicator of costs for intermittent sources like solar, as energy analyst Lars Schernikau among others has pointed out. The upfront cost of a solar module fails to account for the hidden costs of integrating renewables into the grid, including the need for new transmission lines, backup power from natural gas-fuelled power plants that need to be on standby mode to kick in when needed, and the opportunity costs of vast land areas for solar farms.

Grid-scale solar installations require significant land use, often displacing agricultural or natural ecosystems. Solar power requires 20-50 times more land than a drilled natural gas field installation to generate the same amount of electricity. Moreover, the intermittency of solar necessitates back-up fossil fuel plants to maintain grid stability, effectively doubling the infrastructure costs in some cases. When these factors are included, the true cost of solar power far exceeds that of hydrocarbons or nuclear energy, which provide reliable, dispatchable power.

McKibben’s claim of economic competitiveness also ignores the role of government subsidies. No major solar project is viable without public funding, whether through tax credits, feed-in tariffs or direct grants. If solar is truly cost-competitive, why does it remain dependent on such support? Huge solar projects like Solyndra and Ivanpah collapsed despite massive subsidies at taxpayers’ expense. The recent collapse of the private sector solar company Sunnova, a leading player in the subsidy-driven rooftop solar boom, underscores the sector’s financial fragility.

But McKibben betrays his own belief in basic economics: he is aware that his favourite solar companies’ stock values are a function of government subsidies. He states: “The stock price for Sunrun, the country’s biggest residential-solar developer, fell 40% on a single day in June, after a new version of the Senate bill [under President Trump’s energy dominance agenda] cut tax credits even more dramatically than expected.”

Renewable energy stock indexes have also performed dismally since 2022, reflecting investor scepticism about the industry’s long-term viability absent government largesse. For instance, the S&P Global Clean Energy index, which lists leading global solar and wind energy companies such as First Solar Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, Ørsted and Suzlon Energy Ltd. among its largest constituents, has lost almost 60% since its peak in January 2021. Over the same period, S&P’s 500 stock index for US equities gained over 30%.

The Church of Climate and McKibben’s Activism

McKibben’s article is less a dispassionate analysis than a sermon from the pulpit of the Church of Climate. As the founder of 350.org, McKibben has spent decades promoting apocalyptic visions of climate change. 350.org, far from being the grassroots movement it claims to be, is a top-down operation bankrolled by wealthy donors with an agenda to reshape the global economy.

His climate advocacy group is funded by Left-leaning billionaire foundations like the George Soros-led Open Society Foundations, Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Tides Foundation. 350.org’s partners and allies include such groups as Avaaz, Greenpeace, Pax Christi, the Regeneration Project, the US Climate Action Network, the Rainforest Action Network and the United Nations Foundation.

His rhetoric — likening global warming to a ‘boiling planet’ — parallels the hyperbolic claims of figures like UN Secretary-General António Guterres. As these things go, his dire predictions, from collapsing ecosystems to mass refugee crises, have consistently failed to materialise as prophesied. He is no different from the Al Gores and Paul Ehrlichs of the Malthusian blob.

Activist campaigns by 350.org, such as the push to block the Keystone XL pipeline and to promote widespread fossil fuel divestment, reflect an ideological commitment to dismantling the fossil fuel industry which underpins modern civilisation. McKibben’s vision of a solar- and wind-powered utopia ignores the reality that fossil fuels meet 80% of global energy needs, powering everything from electricity to industrial processes and transportation. Replacing this system with renewables by state diktats – ‘Net Zero by 2050’ – is not only impractical but risks plunging societies into energy poverty.

McKibben’s article must be seen in the context of his broader activism, which thrives on fear and urgency. His books, from The End of Nature (1989), described by Ray Murphy of the Boston Globe as a “righteous jeremiad”, to Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out? (2019), frame climate change as an existential threat requiring radical societal upheaval.

The catastrophic scenarios McKibben invokes — such as mass starvation or societal collapse — lack any semblance to reality. Advances in agriculture, infrastructure and adaptation have mitigated many of the risks he emphasises, and global poverty has plummeted even as temperatures have risen. As even a cursory examination of Our World In Data will reveal, the average person’s life, in the scale of human history, has never been longer and better than now (perhaps with the exceptional blip brought about by the Covid hysteria and its associated lockdowns).

The push for solar power risks destabilising energy grids, as seen in regions like Germany where heavy reliance on renewables has led to soaring electricity costs and increased dependence on coal during windless or cloudy periods. It seems odd that McKibben fails to mention the great Iberian peninsula blackout, the worst in post-War European history, in April this year. Over-dependence on renewable energy that did not carry the requisite ‘inertia’ needed for frequency stability of the Iberian grid and the rush to de-carbonise the power system without adequate attention to resilience and enforcement created an atmosphere of complacency.

Since it does not fit his solar Valhalla narrative, McKibben has nothing to say about how Spain, one of the most solar-dependent countries in the world, failed spectacularly in assuring its citizens reliable electricity, causing deaths and much stress to ordinary working people going about their daily lives.

A Reality Check for the Solar Dream

For most reasonably objective energy economists and engineers, McKibben’s suggestion that Biden’s policies could have brought about a ‘Net Zero’ solar, wind and battery-based energy system to fully power American industry and households is preposterous. The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act was the largest boondoggle in US fiscal history to support ‘renewable’ projects to ‘save the planet’ from a ‘climate crisis’. With enough subsidies, of course, water can go uphill, and pigs can fly. The growth of solar and wind energy were not technological marvels of modern industrial growth; they were the result of crony capitalist grifting and eager snouts in the trough of taxpayer-funded subsidies which eventually must run out.

Bill McKibben’s New Yorker essay is less science than performance art; his conclusions are less objective findings than branding. He weaves a narrative of solar triumph that obscures the technology’s limitations. Solar power, while a useful niche supplement, is not the transformative force McKibben claims. Its growth is overstated, its environmental credentials are compromised by a coal-dependent supply chain, and its economic viability is propped up by subsidies and misleading metrics like ‘falling costs’. The intermittency problem remains unresolved, and the financial underperformance of solar companies and renewable stock indexes signal a market wary of the sector’s faltering promises.

McKibben’s advocacy reflects the broader agenda of the Church of Climate, where ideology trumps pragmatism. His vision of a solar-powered future ignores the indispensable role of fossil fuels. For policymakers and the public, the lesson is clear: energy decisions must be grounded in reality, not utopian dreams.

McKibben’s sun may be having its moment, but it’s a fleeting one, overshadowed by the enduring realities of economics and physics.

This article was first published in The Daily Sceptic (https://dailysceptic.org/2025/07/22/the-solar-mirage/)