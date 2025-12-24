Tilak’s Substack

User's avatar
Robert Bryce's avatar
Robert Bryce
1d

Excellent summary:

Climate alarmism long ago ceased to be a scientific hypothesis and became instead a moral identity. Its adherents see themselves as uniquely compassionate, enlightened and willing to ‘care for the planet’ in contrast to the supposedly venal, backward or morally defective climate change deniers.

Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

You are correct Tilak, many people including prominent influencers, will never change their minds.

Our ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that we had the science but the alarmists had occupied the moral high ground.

A few years ago I decided to write an introductory book on climate science, starting with the many kinds of damage inflicted by so-called climate mitigation policies. The working subtitle was “capturing the moral high ground.”

Halfway through the writing I realised it was a waste of time trying to get people to change their minds on the science because hardly anybody is scientifically literate and they have zero interest in climate science.

Some of us in a climate realist group pivoted to energy because we could see that people were going to be increasingly alarmed about the cost of power and the risk of blackouts.

In 2020 We formed The Energy Realists of Australia to speak to the concerns of people in the street, in language that interested people can understand, using rock solid information from official sources.

The idea was to achieve a public profile and credibility, then to pivoted back to address climate alarmism. We circulated briefing notes to politicians and 100 journalists.

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes

We have not done as well as we expected because the largely unreported process of deindustrialisation has flattened the curve of demand and averted the major crisis that should have come years ago. People have only recently become seriously alarmed, so maybe out time is coming!

As to the climate science debate, with the wisdom of hindsight, I think all resources went into fighting the alarmists and more should have been done to address science teaching in the schools. Of course that is long-term work, but as you know, the fight against alarmism is going to be a long-term effort and we should have started on education long ago.

The only group in Australia that can employ climate realists is The Institute for Public Affairs in Melbourne and they address the whole free enterprise agenda. No other climate group on our side has paid workers.

THE WIDER AND DEEPER ROOTS OF ALARMISM

A few years ago I drafted a set of dot points to sketch the big picture and contemplated spending ten years or so joining the dots.

https://gordianknot.homestead.com/Theses/GordonTullockontheDeclineofScientificEmpires.html?_=1583007394505

but then I became active on the ground, and also did some travelling with my second wife. She died two years ago but not before we finished her story of the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

Her book is on this list.

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

