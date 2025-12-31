Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Subhash Kak's avatar
Subhash Kak
20h

Great analysis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1d

Karl Popper was an early critic of the strategies that scientists use to protect the ruling theory.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-two-faces-of-karl-popper

He saw the problem in institutional terms and the political economist Gordon Tulloch took up the theme and wrote The Organization of Inquiry (1966)

This review of a dreadful book on climate science provides more substance on the context of the problem and the institutional constraints that Popper and Tulloch addressed.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/explaining-how-the-science-of-global

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture