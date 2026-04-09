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JB
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Great article systemically demolishing the 'consensus'. One point of clarification. I repeatedly hear that the UK is responsible for c1% of CO2 emissions. This is a vast over-estimation. Mother nature is responsible for c97% of global CO2 emissions. The UK is c1% of the c3% (1 atmospheric gas molecule in 10,000,000). Basically nothing and certainly if we went to absolute zero (i.e. way beyond net zero) it would make no measurable difference whatsoever. Anyone who thinks that removing this will make a difference is a dunce.

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