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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
20h

Blocking political reality is akin to blocking a river with a dam -- the bigger the dam, the more they keep raising it -- the worse the collapse. They are playing with fire, and the backlash will be brutal.

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SGB's avatar
SGB
8h

Excellent article. Shared

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