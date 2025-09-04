Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
17h

One of my goals for my own Chartertopia fantasy was not letting government define its own limits and getting rid of the abrupt changes in government political positions that happen due to majority rules. I believe the changes could be made to legacy governments, but that's about as likely as politicians ceasing to be liars and thieves.

* There is no Chief Mugwump making unilateral decisions while legislators wring their hands and pretend there is nothing they can do. The legislature alone is responsible for hiring and firing whatever individual agency heads they want. Passing legislation, such as hiring contracts, requires 2/3 majority in all chambers; repeal takes only simple 1/2 majority in any individual chamber. The legislature no longer has any excuses to wait for the next election or palm off responsibility on anyone else.

* Districts set their own election dates. There is no single national election date. The political makeup of the legislature, and thus the government (remember, no Chief Mugwump to run roughshod over the legislature), changes gradually, not abruptly.

* It takes about 3 months to schedule new district elections. Not many legislators will take outrageous unpopular stances and bet the public has forgotten 3 months later. Changes will be much slower and gradual.

* Districts elect the top three winners in each election, each of whom casts as many votes in the legislature as they won in the election (proxying). A random voter is selected to be an amateur legislator who proxies all the remaining votes. No more winner-takes-all representatives and abrupt swings in political representation.

All this also makes it tremendously difficult for pundits and pollsters and politicians to predict the legislature's, and thus the government's, political position years in advance. It is impossible for ideologues to win a few districts and take over government for years to come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tilak Doshi and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tilak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture