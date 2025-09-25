Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
2d

Net zero may be under review in the United States, but the same cannot be said of the EU. The EU is attempting to use the "Brussels Effect" to embed net zero for global business practice through the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D). Although the implementation may be delayed to 2027 or 2028, it will take something drastic to repeal this legislation/directive. It would seem that the net zero/ESG movement has become muted, not because it has gone away but so that it is not a lightning rod for challenge by Republican law makers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hugh Sharman's avatar
Hugh Sharman
2d

Thanks once again, Tilak! And whoever is responsible for writing the apt "Nemeth Report" comment below this!

Your description of "Climate Week NYC" could have been amusing if it were also not so damned tragic. But at least NY resides on the other side of the Atlantic. So such tomfoolery will soon disappear

The situation in Europe, in particular the UK, is a tale of permanent, decline caused overwhelmingly by the net zero energy policy started off in 2008 by Ed Miliband with barely a quibble in Parliament.

The sky high electricity prices and enormous debts accumulated by the UK, Denmark, where I live and the main economies of the EU are unsupportable in the real World of 2025.

So why, may I ask, are you choosing, apparently, to live over here? Of course you are not obliged to answer that question! 😂 😂 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tilak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture