Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1d

I don't see why people are so convinced that climate alarmism is dead. A mountain of evidence points the other way.

For a start, the much-celebrated ditching of the most extreme IPCC forecast has been hailed as a great victory, but as I see it, all of the other bogus predictions are quite alarming enough to maintain the Rage for Net Zero.

School children in the West have been indoctrinated for probably three decades into the climate cult. That will take years to wash out, even if we manage to get sensible content into school programmes, and don't get me started on the universities.

There is a gigantic international network of agencies dedicated to grassroots activities, from local councils to community groups and the countless NGOs and affiliates, all dedicated to maintaining alarm and demands for climate action.

I don't know if this is the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning, in Churchill's words, but there is a lot of blood, sweat, and tears going to be required to get sensible energy policy in the West and retrieve the catastrophic damage that the climate cult and the net zero Ponzi have inflicted.

Reply
Share
SGB's avatar
SGB
7h

Propaganda warriors cannot act in good faith by definition.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture