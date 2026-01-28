Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Silbert's avatar
Mark Silbert
5d

Too true. One could put Roger Pielke Jr. in the same or similar basket. Big Government Progressives just can't seem to shake their addictions.

Reply
Share
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
5d

I really wish Lomborg would stick to his cost/benefit analysis which is devastating.

He also did brilliant work long ago wth a team of student colleagues to prick the bubble of environmental alarmism. He has never been forgiven for that.

Maybe his absurd position on warming is an attempt to get them back on side.

He really needs to read a good climate book or two and welcome both warming and more plant food:)

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture