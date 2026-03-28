Tilak’s Substack

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Iain Reid's avatar
Iain Reid
2d

I have long had little faith in University proclamations on electrical generation.

So many show an ignorance of the basics of grid operation.

Is engineering no longer taught in these hallowed halls?

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