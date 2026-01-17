Tilak’s Substack

Rafe Champion
3d

Note the meteorologists failure to issue wind drought warnings even when wind power a became big thing and trillions have been spent to transition to intermittent sources of energy.

The plot thickens, John Mclean has written a book on the early days of climate alarmism and the IPCC; he found that the first Assessment Report recommended a survey of the wind resources of the world with a view to wind power.

So they must know about wind droughts but they don't want us to know about them.

More research required?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/losing-the-war-on-co2

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-green-energy-transition-is-all

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap-revised

Rafe Champion
3d

The American Acadeny of Science and the.mets, the WMO were probably the first two major professional institutions captured by alarmists.

Consequently no wind drought warnings.

