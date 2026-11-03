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Jaime Jessop's avatar
Jaime Jessop
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First there was 'global warming', a slow burning scientific hoax which evolved in the 70s, became formalised with the Charney Report and grew legs with the first IPCC assessment. Marxist wealth redistribution and deindustrialisation in the name of 'saving the planet' was written into UK national policy in 2008 with the Climate Change Act and then hardwired into Western 'managed decline' policy by the pernicious, treacherous Paris Agreement.

Then came Covid and the acceleration of the Marxist globalist Great Reset. Digital ID, vaccine passports, cashless transactions, travel restrictions and bans, etc., most of which curiously served the Green agenda also and UN Agenda21.

And then in 2022 came the proxy war in Ukraine which was, and is, a giant international money laundering project, which was tellingly used as the excuse to accelerate Net Zero in the UK in order to provide 'clean homegrown energy' so we didn't have to rely on 'dirty fossil fuels' provided by foreign tyrants whose tyrannical actions caused the 2022 gas price shock.

Climate, Covid and Ukraine are all psyops and they are intimately connected.

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