To ensure that readers get both sides of this debate, I reproduce below Richard Lyon’s response to my rejoinder

Fine in Practice: A Reply to Tilak Doshi

Tilak Doshi has done me the courtesy of a rejoinder, and turned my joke round on me: the senior economist who asks whether something that works in practice also works in theory. Planning ahead of the market, he says, works beautifully in theory. Does it work in practice? It’s a fair question. We share more ground than our exchange suggests. Oil is finite, in his words ‘in some ultimate sense’. Nuclear power deserves a far larger role, and regulation, not physics, explains a large part of the gap between Korea’s $2,200 per kilowatt and the cost of Vogtle in Georgia. A 78 per cent headline tax on North Sea producers and a ban on new licences are self-inflicted wounds. On all of this, Tilak and I would sign the same letter. Two things divide us. The oil we already produce is running down, and the world’s debt was built on the assumption that it would keep rising. His rejoinder is mostly about oil, and it doesn’t answer the figures I gave him.

Supply

In 2025 the International Energy Agency published a study of some 15,000 oil and gas fields. It asked what would happen if all investment in existing fields stopped. World oil supply was 100 million barrels a day in 2024. Output would fall to 42 million by 2035 and 15 million by 2050. That’s a loss of about 5.5 million barrels a day each year, which the IEA likens to losing more than the whole output of Brazil and Norway every year. The fall is getting steeper. In 2010 the same calculation gave a loss of 3.9 million barrels a day each year. Its calculation shows how hard the industry must now work to prevent this. To hold output at today’s level, it reckons, the world would need more than 45 million barrels a day from new conventional fields by 2050. That means finding about 10 billion barrels of new oil a year. How much are we finding? The IEA puts discoveries so far in the 2020s at about 9 billion barrels of oil and gas a year, of which oil is about 55 per cent. That makes 5 billion barrels of oil a year, half what’s needed. The IEA’s own summary calls the need ‘just above’ recent finds, and I think that’s too kind to its own figures. Rystad Energy, the Norwegian consultancy, expects new conventional projects to replace less than 30 per cent of what the world produces over the next five years, and exploration only about 10 per cent. Over the past decade it has cut its estimate of the oil still to be found by 456 billion barrels.

His examples, set against the need

He offers a list of reasons to think the trap may prove, as he puts it, ‘a date that keeps receding’. Each is real. Here they are on one ruler: the 45 million barrels a day that, on the IEA’s figures, would be needed by 2050 from new conventional fields, if world output is to hold level.

Guyana produced about 900,000 barrels a day in April 2026. Holding output level would take 50 more Guyanas, or two new ones every year until 2050.

Petrobras’s share of Brazil’s pre-salt fields was a record 2.45 million barrels of oil and gas a day in 2025. It would take at least 18 more.

The Permian Basin is forecast to produce 6.8 million barrels a day in 2026. It would take nearly seven more Permians, on top of the shale drilling the IEA already counts.

Alaska’s Arctic coastal plain would produce, at its peak, about 880,000 barrels a day in 2041, on the US Energy Information Administration’s central case. It would take 50 of those.

Sasol’s Secunda complex makes, on his figure, up to 150,000 barrels a day of fuel from coal. It would take 300 of them.

And all but Alaska are already producing. They’re part of today’s 100 million barrels a day, which is the output that has to be held up, and they decline too. The IEA finds that American tight oil, the kind the Permian produces, would lose about 35 per cent of its output within a year if drilling stopped. Add all five together and they come to about 11 million barrels a day (counting Brazil’s gas), a quarter of the need. His most interesting point is shale recovery. Drillers get only a small share of the oil out of the rock, so there’s a great deal left, and the technology is improving. The method he cites, pumping gas into a well and drawing it back in repeated cycles, improved recovery by 35 per cent on one Eagle Ford lease over five cycles. On the 6 to 10 per cent that the same article says shale wells recover, that takes recovery to about 8 to 14 per cent, if that one lease’s gain held generally. It’s welcome, but it doesn’t stop the decline.

Cheap oil and costly oil

My book, The Energy Trap, turns on a distinction between cheap oil and costly oil. The world is running out of the cheap kind, and the oil that replaces it needs a higher price. Rystad’s own figures show it. The world’s discovered, recoverable oil rose by 5 billion barrels in 2024, even though 30 billion were produced. The rise — the replacement oil — came mainly from shale, in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta and the Permian’s Delaware Basin. Rystad’s chief analyst, Per Magnus Nysveen, said what getting it out will take: ‘Full extraction of these oil resources will require oil prices stabilizing at higher levels and further estimate increases will require new technologies to lower production costs.’ Technology does cut costs: the IEA finds that the break-even price of American tight oil fell by more than 40 per cent between 2014 and 2024. But the price of oil still rose. In August 2026 dollars, American crude averaged about $48 a barrel from 1986 to 2003, and $98 from 2004 to 2025. Measured in hours of work, which allows for rising pay, a barrel cost 1.8 hours on average from 1986 to 2003 and, over the shale decade alone, 2.4 hours from 2015 to 2025. A barrel was a third dearer than the old normal, in a decade when shale’s costs were falling. Why is oil getting dearer, when technology keeps cutting the cost of drilling? Because getting energy takes energy. A Saudi oil field gives back more than 30 barrels for every barrel’s worth of energy spent getting it. Canada’s oil sands give back about four. That ratio is called energy return on energy invested, or EROI. As the cheap fields run down, more of what we produce goes into producing the next barrel, and oil gets dearer. Tilak agrees: ‘As EROI falls, the price needed to justify a barrel rises.’ But he says the higher price is the cure, because it ‘calls forth new supply, efficiency and substitutes’. Each of those falls short. First, new supply. A higher price does bring new oil, but not enough. His five examples, from Guyana to Secunda, add up to about a quarter of what the world needs by 2050. And new barrels tend to take more energy to get. Second, substitutes. Fossil fuels don’t swap for one another freely. You can’t fly a jet on coal without first turning it into oil. Nor can most heavy industry simply switch to electricity. As Tilak wrote in his review of my book, steel, cement, ammonia and plastics ‘cannot simply be electrified away’. When oil gets dear, there’s little to switch to. Third, efficiency. Using energy more carefully helps, but it doesn’t replace what’s lost. It means making do with less, which is the contraction my book says is coming, planned or not. So a higher price tells us energy is getting scarcer, but it can’t make more of it. More of the economy’s energy goes into getting energy, and less is left for everything else: the farms, factories, hospitals and homes it exists to run. He notes too that Höök, Hirsch and Aleklett’s 2009 warning of a mounting supply challenge was followed by world supply rising to some 106 million barrels a day. Höök and his colleagues also confirmed that technology holds a field at its peak for longer, ‘but at the expense of more pronounced declines in later years.’ And on the IEA’s figures, natural decline is steeper now than in 2010. Energy contraction reverses the old joke: it’s not the sudden stop at the end that kills you, it’s the fall. The sharp price rise that comes with steep decline threatens to collapse our debt-ridden financial system.

Debt

And his rejoinder says nothing about that debt. Unlike oil, debt grows at compound interest, and so it keeps doubling. The physicist Albert Bartlett put the consequence plainly: in steady growth, ‘the increase in any doubling is approximately equal to the sum of all the preceding growth’. The Institute of International Finance put world debt at $255 trillion in 2019, $87 trillion more than at the onset of the 2008 crisis, which puts the 2008 figure at about $168 trillion. By mid-2026 it had passed $365 trillion. It has doubled since 2008. Debt is a claim on future output, and producing that output takes energy. The cheap oil that runs the economy is shrinking, and the IEA’s question is whether output can even stand still. Meanwhile the claims on that economy have doubled in under twenty years. I call the gap between the two the energy trap. Frederick Soddy, the Nobel chemist who turned to economics, saw it a century ago: ‘You cannot permanently pit an absurd human convention, such as the spontaneous increment of debt, against the natural law of the spontaneous decrement of wealth.’ When the energy can’t keep up with the debt, the debt is settled as it always has been, by default or by inflation.

Why the price warns too late

On supply, his answer is that the market already knows. Owners of oil, on Harold Hotelling’s theory, will hold it back if they expect scarcity, and futures markets will price it in. James Hamilton, whom Tilak cites on shale, wrote that Hotelling’s theory is ‘compelling and elegant, but very hard to reconcile with the observed behavior of prices over the first century and a half of the oil industry.’ Nor does a futures price do what Tilak needs. As I argued in June 2026, a futures price is the lowest price at which realists can clear out the optimists. In a worsening shortage, it creeps up one cleared optimist at a time. It records the most hopeful seller’s price, and nothing of what the realists fear. He says, too, that the timescales aren’t laws of physics. Regulation does set part of them. The IEA says stricter rules have lengthened permitting in some countries, part of why a new conventional field now takes almost 20 years from licence to first oil, and it notes that Guyana’s Liza field went from discovery to first oil in under five. America’s test reactors show how much faster small units can go when the rules change. But part of the time is physical. A fleet of reactors has to be built with the spare energy of the economy that builds it, and France, with a state plan and decades of growing supply of cheap ahead of it, still took about fifteen years to build most of its fleet. Even five years is long when the world needs a new Guyana every six months. By the time a price spike tells investors to build the replacement, the oil needed for the job is already committed.

The two rules of an energy transition

England’s escape from the organic economy of wood, muscle and harvest, which Tony Wrigley described, and the later move from coal to oil both needed two things. The first was a large store of the old fuel, in hand, to build the new system with. The second was that the new fuel was better than the old: more concentrated, more controllable, able to do more work. Coal was better than wood, and oil better than coal. Few candidates meet both rules. Wind and solar fail the second rule: they’re more diffuse than the fuels they replace, and they need hydrocarbons to build, back up and replace. Coal turned into liquid fuel fails it too. The world has plenty of coal, and we should use it, but synthetic oil from coal is no better than the oil it replaces, and it costs much of the coal’s energy to make. Nuclear passes both. It’s the only source we have that’s more concentrated than oil, and it can be built while we still have the oil and gas to build it with.

Where Tilak is right, and what I’m asking

He’s right that governments pick winners badly. His account of Japan’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry is a fair warning, and I don’t dispute it. What I’m stating is the physical rules any answer has to meet, and only one candidate meets them. Picking designs or companies is no job for a ministry. Which reactor, built by whom, where and how fast are questions for people risking their own money, and I’d leave them there. My book does call for ‘a deliberate, planned reduction in total energy throughput’, and I stand by that. The climate establishment wants to cut energy use while energy is plentiful. I’m saying energy use will fall, planned or not, for reasons of physics. Planning means choosing what to protect when it does. I did propose public money in my last reply, and the proposal is narrow. Clear the regulatory path, as Tilak wants. Then back the first few reactors of a programme. He asks where the market failure is. What’s learned building the first reactor of a design (how to license it, build it, supply it and staff it) benefits every builder who comes after, and the first builder can’t charge them for it. So nobody wants to go first. Once the first few are built, let investors build the fleet. I hope that’s something we can agree on. Tilak turns Hayek round on me: a 15-year, publicly financed reactor programme, he says, would be the most interest-sensitive investment of all. In Hayek’s account, malinvestment comes from credit held below its natural price, which draws capital into projects that pay only while money is cheap. Backing the first few reactors, and leaving the fleet to investors paying market rates, keeps cheap credit out of it. Shale is the case that fits Hayek: the bust came in 2020, when 46 producers owing some $53 billion went bankrupt.

The date that keeps receding