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Tilak Doshi's avatar
Tilak Doshi
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You don't need to be an economist to ask basic commonsense questions. And those are key! If shale was such a losing proposition, why has that sector been producing oil and gas for close to a decade? Thank you for your comment.

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
1d

I am no economist, and all the econ arguments leave me in the dust. But if shale oil were truly uneconomic, it would not be producing enough profits for companies to keep pumping and selling it. Sounds to me like there's more wisdom in "low hanging fruit" than the entire book.

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