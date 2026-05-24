Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Phillip Chalmers's avatar
Dr Phillip Chalmers
3dEdited

For parties interested in data, Tony Heller posts pictures of a shoreline of an island in the Maldives regularly. It shows clearly by the tidal marks that there is currently no sea level rise there. As a comparison, in the same pictures one can see an ancient tide line, higher up the beach giving testimony to the existence of the place as inhabitable even should there be a new rise in sea level.

This sort of data record is far more reliable than any model.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture