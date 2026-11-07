Below is the article by Richard Lyon in response to my review of his book

A senior economist listens to a junior colleague’s proposal, frowns, and says: “That’s all very well in practice, young man, but does it work in theory?” Readers of the Daily Sceptic are about to see what happens when two economists debate.

I’m grateful to Tilak Doshi for a review that is generous, careful and, in places, right. He read the book closely, he quoted it at length, and he took its argument seriously enough to attack it properly. That is the best thing a reviewer can do for an author. We agree that oil is finite; we disagree about how soon that matters and what to do about it.

What we agree on

Start with the common ground. Unless you believe that oil is continually replenished from deep in the Earth’s mantle (a theory with few followers in the industry either of us worked in), oil is finite. Tilak accepts this. He writes: “This is not to argue that we can never run out of any particular resource.”

Anything finite that we use at an expanding rate every year must one day run short.

He also accepts the stakes. Modern life runs on hydrocarbons: steel, cement, ammonia and plastics “cannot simply be electrified away”, and he agrees that abandoning fossil fuels abruptly would be catastrophic. So if the cheap oil is going, when it goes matters a great deal.

Where we part company

So the question between us is not whether we will have to adapt to less and dearer oil. It is when, and whether it pays to prepare before the price tells us to.

Tilak’s answer is that the day keeps receding. Price and ingenuity have made oil cheaper over time, measured in hours of work: as cheap oil runs down, higher prices bring forth new supply and new technology. I agree that ingenuity has pushed the day back. But pushing it back is not abolishing it, and it changes what happens when the day comes, in two ways.

First, the cheap part of any resource goes first, so (other things being equal) each push costs more than the last.

Second, for a given volume of oil, holding output up for longer leaves less in the ground when it finally falls, so the fall is steeper. Studies of the world’s giant fields find that technology can hold a field at its peak for longer, “but at the expense of more pronounced declines in later years” (Höök, Hirsch and Aleklett, Energy Policy, 2009). The later the day, the harder it lands.

That is the book’s case on oil, and most of this reply is about how far and how fast the day can still be pushed.

Two ways of seeing energy

We answer that question differently because we look at energy through different lenses.

Tilak’s lens is mainstream economics. Energy is one input among several, and he makes the point well: a barrel of oil also needs “labour, capital, land, materials, time and knowhow”. In the textbook version, energy’s importance is measured by its share of total costs, a few per cent of GDP. On that view, energy scarcity is a modest problem that prices and substitution will solve, like any other.

My lens is biophysical economics, a younger and smaller school associated with Charles Hall, Kent Klitgaard, Robert Ayres and Reiner Kümmel. It starts from the observation that energy isn’t just an input; it is what does the work. Kümmel and his colleagues fitted growth models to three decades of data for the United States, Japan and Germany and found that energy’s contribution to output exceeded its share of costs “by about an order of magnitude” (Kümmel, Henn and Lindenberger, Structural Change and Economic Dynamics, 2002). That finding is contested, not consensus. But if it’s even roughly right, a small cost share hides a large dependence, just as fuel is a small line in a hospital’s budget, yet the hospital stops without it.

That is the lens through which energy return on energy invested (EROI: the energy a source delivers for each unit of energy spent getting it) makes sense, and it’s where Tilak and I talk past each other.

Where Tilak is right

Before defending EROI, I’d like to say plainly where he’s right.

Writing that a $120 barrel is viable if the average is $60 was a clumsy oversimplification, and wrong. Tilak is right: buyers pay the marginal price, so cheap oil doesn’t carry a dear barrel. The claim behind it stands: “There is an oil price above which the economy contracts.” Rich economies spend about 7% of income on energy; their recessions mostly came when that rose above 8-10% (Bashmakov and others, 2024). Higher prices do call forth supply, but much shale oil was paid for by lenders who lost their money (below). And as cheap oil runs down, the price needed to bring on the next barrel pushes energy spending into that band, and the economy stalls.

Fertiliser is made from gas, not oil. He’s right, and the book agrees: it says ammonia is made from natural gas and calls gas “a significant buffer”. The example in my prologue was about stopping oil and gas production, which is a policy choice some activists demand, not a statement about depletion.

The book’s line that “the arithmetic is already done” is stronger than I need. Peak oil forecasters who counted all oil got the dates wrong; those who counted cheap, conventional oil got them right. The timing of decline depends on prices, politics and investment as well as geology. My argument doesn’t depend on the date, only on two speeds: how fast supply falls, and how slowly its replacement is built.

Profit is the right test for an oil company. Saudi Aramco and an Alberta operator should both ask whether the return on capital beats its cost. I don’t dispute that.

Why EROI still matters

But a company’s test and a society’s test are different things. The purpose of an oil well, for the rest of us, is not to make the energy and profit to drill the next well. It is to supply the energy that runs everything else, at a price we can afford: farms, hospitals, factories, homes. EROI (energy return on energy invested) measures how much is left over for those things once the energy industry has fed itself.

This isn’t separate from cost. As EROI falls, the energy, steel and labour needed per barrel rise, and so does the price needed to justify them (King and Hall, Sustainability, 2011). Tilak’s own figures show it. New shale wells need $60-70 a barrel to break even; Brent averaged $69 in 2025. In today’s money, US crude averaged $46 a barrel from 1986 to 2003, and $94 from 2004 to 2025. When the new barrels need prices well above the old normal, more of our income goes on getting energy and less is left for everything else. Ricardian rent explains why low-cost producers profit. It doesn’t make the cost go away.

Do markets correct themselves?

Tilak invokes Samuelson’s version of the Le Chatelier principle: a disturbed market damps the disturbance. Samuelson’s principle is narrower: the long-run response is larger than the short-run one, because some things take time to adjust (Milgrom and Roberts, American Economic Review, 1996). That lag is my point. Oil takes years to bring on, so its price swings rather than settles, like the hog cycle, where farmers breed pigs on last year’s price and the glut arrives two years late (Mordecai Ezekiel, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 1938).

Swings are costly. James Hamilton found that all but one of the 11 US recessions since the Second World War followed a sharp rise in the price of oil (NBER Reporter, 2011). Markets recovered each time, as Tilak says. The book’s claim is that each recovery costs more as cheap oil dwindles.

The 1970s show why. That shock was cured by North Sea and Alaskan oil, and by power stations switching from oil to coal, gas and nuclear. Each cure works once. Both provinces were found before the shock and are long past their peaks: British output is under a quarter of its 1999 level, Alaska’s a fifth of its 1988 level. Oil made a quarter of the world’s electricity in 1973 and under 3% today, so that switch can’t be repeated (DUKES; EIA; IEA).

The rescue has changed too. In 2009 and 2020 it was zero interest rates and money printing, which worked because those crashes were deflationary. An energy shortage is inflationary, and printing money into it pours fuel on the fire. The lever that rescued us last time, and built shale, runs backwards this time.

Shale and cheap money

Tilak asks why cheap money should make shale uniquely suspect when it also built factories, housing and wind farms. Fair question. My answer is that shale isn’t unique. It is simply the clearest case.

Here I can enlist an economist Tilak admires. Friedrich Hayek’s theory of the business cycle says that when interest rates are held below their natural level, capital flows into projects that look profitable only because money is cheap, and the bust comes when rates return. The shale boom fits that description closely. On Deloitte’s count, the industry burned through some $300 billion of cash between 2010 and 2020, wrote off $450 billion of assets and saw more than 190 bankruptcies.

Tilak is right that output kept growing after rates rose in 2022, and that today’s wells pay. A shale well loses a quarter or more of its output in its first year, so record output means new drilling, and since 2021 the industry has made real cash.

But look at how it got there. Lenders kept funding a decade of cash burn, partly because of a rule change. From 2010 America’s financial regulator, the SEC, let companies book oil they had not yet drilled on the strength of modelling rather than nearby wells. Banks lend against booked reserves. The industry turned cash-positive only after the 2020 crash forced a wave of bankruptcies that wrote off the bad debts: 46 producers that year alone, owing some $53 billion. That is Hayek’s bust, arriving on schedule. Meanwhile the Federal Reserve, buying company bonds for the first time in its history, kept credit flowing to the survivors.

Those survivors inherited land, wells and pipelines that creditors had paid for, and they now need about $65 a barrel to drill a new well profitably (Dallas Fed Energy Survey, 2025). So shale is economic, at a price the world once called high. The oil is real, and so is the cost.

“Not real oil” was interview shorthand, and I withdraw it. (The book’s line that oil-sands bitumen “is not really oil at all” describes the stuff itself: a tar that has to be mined or melted out of the ground; it isn’t a claim about economics.) ‘Oil that cheap money built and a high price now sustains’ is what I meant.

Tilak also objects that I never say how much money “the energy supply can back”. That’s fair: the book diagnoses the problem rather than writing a monetary rule. But the diagnosis isn’t mine. A century ago Frederick Soddy, who won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1921, turned to economics and put it in one sentence: “You cannot permanently pit an absurd human convention, such as the spontaneous increment of debt, against the natural law of the spontaneous decrement of wealth” (Cartesian Economics, 1922). Debts grow every year; a tonne of coal burns once. Soddy was no crank, even to a monetarist. His cure was to stop private banks creating money, an idea Milton Friedman also backed with his proposal for 100% reserves in A Programme for Monetary Stability (1960). Between 2008 and 2025, world debt roughly doubled to a record $348 trillion (Institute of International Finance). Every dollar of it assumes the energy to repay it will be there. If it isn’t, debts are settled the only ways they ever are: default or inflation.

Discoveries: the problem is speed

Tilak cites Michael Lynch on oil reserve growth and M. A. Adelman on reserves as an inventory that investment replenishes. Two answers.

First, the book’s discovery curve already includes reserve growth. It uses backdated reserves, which credit every later upward revision to the year the field was found.

Second, grant Adelman his inventory. The question is whether restocking keeps pace. The International Energy Agency’s 2025 study of some 15,000 fields answers that. If all investment stopped, world oil output would fall from about 100 million barrels a day to 42 million by 2035, and 15 million by 2050. It isn’t a straight line: output halves in under a decade, then more than halves again. And the fall is getting steeper: 5.5 million barrels a day lost each year now, against 3.9 million in 2010.

To hold output level to 2050, the IEA reckons we must find about 10 billion barrels of oil a year. On its own discovery data, this decade we’ve found about five a year, yet its summary oddly calls the gap slight. Not all of that will pay to produce. Nor is it just less searching: from 2015 to 2024 exploration spending halved, but finds fell by two-thirds. The average find has shrunk from 150 million barrels of oil equivalent in the 1970s to 40 million since 2010, and a new field takes almost 20 years from licence to first oil.

The obvious reply is the 230 billion barrels found but not yet developed. The IEA has already counted them: the 10 billion a year is needed on top.

The inventory is real. It’s emptying faster than it’s restocked.

Planning for less, or planning to use less?

That brings us to the remedy. Tilak reads the book as recommending planned demand reduction: the climate establishment’s prescription with a different motive. He quotes me accurately: the book does call for “a deliberate, planned reduction in total energy throughput”. But the climate establishment wants to cut energy use while energy is plentiful. I’m saying energy use will fall, planned or not, for reasons of physics. Planning means choosing what to protect when it does.

He also asks, with Hayek, who decides which energy is “the right kind”. It’s a fair challenge, and the knowledge problem (no planner knows enough to choose well) is real. But the book’s test isn’t a planner’s preference. It’s a physical one: does an investment permanently reduce our dependence on hydrocarbons, or merely move that dependence somewhere else? Geothermal heat and a well-insulated house pass. A wind farm that needs hydrocarbons to build, back up and replace every 25 years doesn’t.

Tilak is right that subsidies are usually a mistake. My case is narrower, and it rests on timing. To move from fossil fuels to nuclear we need enough oil and gas left over to build the replacement: a bridge fuel. A nuclear programme takes a decade or more to deliver, so by the time the oil price tells investors to build, it’s too late to start. France built most of its fleet in 15 years after 1973, but by state plan, with decades of growing oil supply ahead. With the price signal coming too late to act on, public money to start early is insurance, not favouritism. The climate lobby’s subsidies fail that test.

Nuclear: what his table shows

On nuclear, Tilak and I agree that regulation, not physics, explains a large part of the gap between Korea’s $2,200 per kilowatt and Vogtle’s cost. His own table shows why that matters. Lazard’s nuclear cost of $175-255 per megawatt-hour is based on Vogtle. If you keep Lazard’s other assumptions and swap in Korea’s build cost, my rough reworking puts nuclear at around $55-60 per megawatt-hour, inside Lazard’s range for gas. Put simply, Korea builds a reactor for between a sixth and an eighth of Lazard’s American cost, and paying back the build is most of the price of nuclear power. It’s my arithmetic, not Lazard’s, and it flatters nuclear, because Korea’s figure leaves out interest during construction, like quoting a house’s cash price without the mortgage. Either way, much of the gap is the regulatory burden we both want to cut.

He’s right that large reactors don’t vary their output cheaply. The book treats nuclear as steady baseload and says too little about meeting the peaks. I’d fill that gap with gas. He’s right that breeder and thorium reactors aren’t yet commercial. The book says a serious programme “must include commercialising these cycles”, which is a programme, not a claim that they already exist.

Julian Simon and the master resource

That leaves Tilak’s alternative tradition: Julian Simon. I admire him, and I think he gives my case away. In The Ultimate Resource 2 he called energy “the master resource” and wrote that “if the cost of usable energy is low enough, all other important resources can be made plentiful.” I agree. But the condition carries the whole argument. If ingenuity runs on cheap energy, the one problem ingenuity can’t solve on its own is a shortage of cheap energy.

To be precise: invention itself takes little energy. But putting an invention to work at scale is another matter. A fleet of reactors, a new grid or a fertiliser industry has to be built with the spare energy of the economy that builds it. So the question isn’t whether we’re clever enough. It’s whether we start building while we can still afford to.

As for the Simon Abundance Index, much depends on its starting year, 1980. It was one of the highest years for the real oil price in history, just after the Iranian revolution. Measure from the top of a mountain and every path runs downhill. On US figures (the oil price divided by average hourly pay), a barrel cost about five and a half hours of work in 1980 and 1.7 hours by 1986. Almost the whole fall happened in those six years. Tilak’s end year is fair: in 2025 a barrel cost about two hours of work, so an hour’s work still buys more oil than it did in 1980. But it is dearer than it was: from 1986 to 2003 a barrel averaged 1.8 hours of work; even with shale, from 2015 to 2025 it averaged 2.4, about a third more. Simon’s famous bet with Ehrlich has the same weakness: Kiel, Matheson and Golembiewski (Ecological Economics, 2010) found that Ehrlich would have won a majority of such bets over the past century, by a wide margin. The decade favoured Simon.

The ghost of Malthus

Tilak closes by seeing the ghost of Malthus in Matt Ridley’s phrase “utterly terrifying”. Malthus is worth a second look. The economic historian Tony Wrigley showed that Malthus was right about the economy he lived in, which ran on wood, muscle and the annual harvest. England escaped that trap because it learned to burn coal, a store of ancient sunlight far larger than any harvest (Energy and the English Industrial Revolution, 2010). Ingenuity laid Malthus’s ghost, but only by tapping that store.

That store is finite. Tilak and I agree on that. We disagree about how soon it matters, and whether to prepare before the price forces us. A nuclear fleet takes 15 years; a price spike takes a month.

Twenty-five years running oil and gas operations, from the Caspian to West Africa, taught me that preparing early has a habit of working in practice. I hope I’ve shown it works in theory too.

Richard Lyon is a former senior oil and gas operations manager with 35 years of international experience, and academic qualifications in electrical engineering and power systems, petroleum engineering and energy economics. His book The Energy Trap: Why the Renewable Energy Transition Can’t Work – And What Can is published by Swift Press. Subscribe to his Substack page, the State of Britain.