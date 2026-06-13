Tilak’s Substack

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
12h

First of all, when you use a word like “degrowth” you know you’re trying to hide something from yourself. There is no such word, so nothing that will make things better for the listeners are possible.

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
3h

Another 'gift' from France?

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