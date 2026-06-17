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Peter J. Morgan
2d

Attempting to reduce human-caused carbon dioxide emissions is a completely unnecessary, worthless, ideologically-driven pursuit, and here are a few irrefutable reasons why:

Nearly six and five years ago respectively, Physicists Prof. Emeritus Dieter Schildknecht and Coe et al. independently calculated from fundamental physics and the HITRAN database of the spectroscopic properties of gases that the climate sensitivity of carbon dioxide (CO2) is only 0.5 Celsius degrees, which is one-sixth of the IPCC's 'best estimate' (read 'best guess'). (The climate sensitivity of a greenhouse gas is defined as the increase in Earth’s mean temperature caused by every doubling of the atmospheric concentration of that gas.)

Further, Coe et al. calculated that the climate sensitivity of methane (CH4) is a miniscule 0.06 Celsius degrees, and that of nitrous oxide (N2O) is an almost-as-miniscule 0.08 Celsius degrees.

Thus physics tells us that CO2 is insignificant as a greenhouse gas. In fact, CO2 is essential to all life on Earth. In fact, CO2 is not a pollutant, despite the fact that in their ignorance, greenies and the MSM persistently claim that it is. Far from being a major problem necessitating that mankind's emissions of CO2 be drastically curtailed, more of it would be beneficial in feeding an increasing global population, whilst also reducing the need for irrigation and pesticides.

Water vapour, which is ever-present naturally, and is absolutely out of the control of mankind, is the overwhelmingly dominant greenhouse gas. Earth’s water cycle is in fact the omnipresent grand air conditioner and cleanser of the atmosphere.

The lead author of Coe et al., David Coe, has calculated that it will take about 250 years from now for the atmospheric concentration of CO2 to double from today’s 425 ppm to 850 ppm, by which time Earth’s mean temperature will have increased by only 0.5 Celsius degrees above what it would have been had the atmospheric concentration of CO2 remained constant at 420 ppm. That in no way means that earth’s mean temperature will have increased by 0.5 Celsius degrees over those 250 years – it may actually have decreased due to natural causes overwhelming the tiny warming effect of CO2. Nobody knows enough to make accurate predictions of it. Thus there is no climate crisis and there never will be.

The URL for the Schildknecht paper, published on 6 August 2020, is: https://arxiv.org/abs/2004.00708

The URL for the Coe et al. paper, published on 21 August 2021, is: www.sciencepublishinggroup.com/journal/paperinfo?journalid=298&doi=10.11648/j.ijaos.20210502.12

Earth’s climates are forever changing due to natural causes that overwhelm the effect of increasing CO2.

Thus NET ZERO is an utter waste of resources, for ZERO EFFECT.

Before anybody can legitimately claim that Physicists Schildknecht and Coe et al. are wrong, they must follow the long-established norms of physics and provide proper scientific refutations of both the Schildknecht and Coe et al. papers.

Note 1: Neither the Schildknecht paper nor the Coe et al. paper has ever been refuted.

Note 2: The Legal Profession regards what an expert says as being evidence, whereas the Engineering Profession regards that as being merely opinion (otherwise known as testimony). In my 20 years as a professional forensic engineer, my business partner and I coined a new word to describe what so-called experts were presenting to Courts, where their testimoney was not based on e,prical physical evidence. That new word is "testimoney" -- coined to reflect the fact that the so-called experts were prosituting their brains. To the Engineering Profession, experts’ opinions are not evidence unless they are based on verifiable, empirical physical evidence. Many Court judgements have been flawed because of the Legal Profession’s, including the Judiciary’s, failure to grasp these important facts.

Note 3: Nobody has ever provided any verifiable physical evidence that carbon dioxide – let alone the tiny fraction of it produced by mankind – causes any significant global warming. Not the IPCC. Not the Royal Society. No government meteorological office. No government. No climate scientist. Nobody!

Note 4: China, knowing all this, is building 1000 MW or more of coal-fired electricity generating capacity every week. India also knows all this and is striving to outdo China in building coal-fired electricity stations.

Note 5: There is much talk at present that electricity generation using nuclear fission reactors is the only way to ensure a reliable supply of baseload electrical energy that is “CO2 emissions-free”. As explained above, it is absolutely unnecessary to cut CO2 emissions, as they are actually good for the planet, not bad. Therefore, king coal remains by far the cheapest form of baseload electricity generation. Most countries should be flat-out building coal-fired electricity-generating stations to ensure that their “lights don’t go out”.

Your feedback would be much appreciated.

Sincerely

Peter J. Morgan B.E. (Mech.), Dip. Teaching

Honorary Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Environomics Global Trust

email: PJM.forensic.eng ‘at’ gmail.com

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RJ's avatar
RJ
3d

To be clear, UK production of oil and gas is being hindered by an Australian Bengali, funded by mysterious foreigners!

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