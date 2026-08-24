Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip Chalmers's avatar
Phillip Chalmers
2d

Changeable weather is experienced in all regions deemed to have a climate.

There will always be extremes.

Reply
Share
David Wieland's avatar
David Wieland
3d

I was surprised to see "Conservatives who merely poke holes in the Left’s preferred theories without offering practical alternatives" in the article. What I've noticed from non-alarmist ("conservative") voices is the importance of more attention to climate resilience and recognition that extreme weather is inevitable. This has nothing to do with the ballyhoo about climate change but only simple recognition that extreme weather happens everywhere, in every climate zone, at random times.

The irony of the "green" climate policies is that they impede improvements in resilience while creating environmental damage -- a double whammy that is completely contrary to their stated goals. Increased solar and wind reliance creates and exacerbates problems in practically every way. The practical alternative is to not engage in such folly and to oppose alarmism. Isn't that what principled conservatives are doing?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tilak Doshi and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tilak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture