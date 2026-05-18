Tilak’s Substack

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
2d

A cynic might observe that the "Yet" is unnecessary, that all intellectuals are idiots outside their very narrow intellectual interest. There's a reason most people do not treat "intellectual" as a complement. A similar phrase has been around as long as I can remember: "Straight A's, can't tie his shoe laces". Might be an American phrase.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

Milliband is not limited to economic illiteracy.

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