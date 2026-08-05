Tilak’s Substack

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
2d

I hope the tide is turning, but I fear it is not. The Democratic party is letting the socialists run amok, seemingly pinning its hopes on them. Is that just a reaction to Trump which will reverse course in three years? All pendulums reverse eventually, but governments' tendency to expand is just as natural and inevitable. Trump is the monkey wrench tossed into the works, and he's made all predictions worthless.

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SGB
2d

Excellent essay. Red - green energy policy (and "Climatism") were an earlier expression and an attempt and pathway towards totalitarian (and centralised global) government, while the Plandemic was an effort to upend it, now and here.

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