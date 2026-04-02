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Richard North's avatar
Richard North
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Great article - you nailed it. Hubris meets Nemesis.

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eg
1d

The West more generally hasn’t learned that the revolution in military affairs has exposed capital intensive equipment (surface ships, airframes, main battle tanks) as little more than expensive targets for relatively cheap missiles and drones. Nowhere is this more salient than in narrow sea lanes — a lesson which ought to have been learned by the abject failures of Operation Prosperity Guardian and Operation Rough Rider where Ansarallah (aka the Houthis) fought the collective West’s naval and air forces to a standstill — without a navy!

And Iran is Ansarallah on steroids …

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