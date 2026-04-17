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Ariane's avatar
Ariane
14h

Like many, Tilak has swallowed the propaganda that decarbonisation and the other Malthusian ideologies you mention promoted by Rousseau etc. are all due to 'red-green' and 'socialist' people. If this were true, why have the impacts of decarbonisation been particularly bad on the working class? Red and socialist-minded people - if they had thought through the decarbonisation project properly before any 'climate legislation' was passed - would have realised its outcomes were planned deliberately TO LIMIT GROWTH, to cause poverty, to cause deindustrialisation and to create a weakened Europe and Britain. Decarbonisation was never a socialist project. It has always been a deliberate (and secretive) project dreamt up in the corridors of power in America, Canada and Britain, supported by the United Nations. Decarbonisation was specifically DESIGNED by elites to control resources for use by elites and simultaneously to control, via impoverishment and disempowerment, working people. It is a continuing disappointment that too many academics and substack writers perpetuate the propaganda put out by the powerful that decarbonisation is due to socialists. It isn't. Those openly pushing for decarbonisation never personally suffer its impacts. It is working families, the unemployed, 'the masses', the poor who suffer.

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Jeffrey Maskell's avatar
Jeffrey Maskell
17h

This is a welcome piece of journalism that brings together the rapid, dramatic reversal in respect of the climate change dogma that has been suffocating Europes industrial complex.

The article mentions the UK only fleetingly which is not surprising given that it remains committed to NetZero.

The UK has suffered greatly under the yolk of the green energy madness, it’s governing Labour Party unable and unwilling to admit the policy is a disaster in the making.

In the past year alone some £1 billion has been paid to Wind and Solar energy Generators to STOP as the system was unable to handle the overcapacity. It is finally dawning on world policy makers that Anthroprogenic climate change is indeed a HOAX.

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