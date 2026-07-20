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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
1d

But you can 100% guarantee that every Government building across all of Europe has the aircon on full blast, even when the useless politicians are 'working from home'.

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Dr Phillip Chalmers's avatar
Dr Phillip Chalmers
20h

This Australian has a suggestion for the UK, mandate air-conditioning in all motor vehicles driven on public roads.

I could not believe the atrocious changes in driving behaviour on roads in London and in Nottingham in particular when the temperature rose slightly in mid-summer.

Red faced road rage every day that was just warm enough for me to go about in shirtsleeves rather than jumpers and duffel coat.

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