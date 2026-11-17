As the faithful gather in Antalya for COP31, the World Bank laid its offering on the altar last week: Governance for Climate and Development, the fifth annual digest of its Country Climate and Development Reports (CCDRs) now covering 103 economies. One might have expected a chastened institution. In April 2025 US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told th…
Climate Mania Has Made the World Bank Stupid
An institution founded to finance growth in developing countries now blames the weather gods for what poverty does
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