COP31 has collapsed. After two weeks of talks and two days of overtime, the longest climate conference on record broke up in Antalya on Sunday without adopting its main cover decision. This is the first time that has happened since Copenhagen in 2009. The legacy press is clutching its pearls on cue. The Independent has the summit descending into disarray, campaigners are calling the text a betrayal, and the Telegraph’s account of the collapse tells readers it reveals an “uncomfortable truth”. I would call it a limited victory of reality over ideology because the ideology has plenty of life in it yet.

António Guterres, attending his last climate summit as UN Secretary-General, said he was deeply disappointed, and that whatever the negotiators lacked, the ‘science’ left no room for ambiguity. On November 11th he had already told the leaders in Antalya that the world needed a new Climate Justice Compact. With governments incapable of agreeing among themselves at COP31, he turned to the ‘climate justice’ brigade of young people, scientists, indigenous peoples and civil society (i.e., the usual well-funded environmental NGOs). He told them the climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground. Climate justice warriors of the world, unite! Marx would have recognised the line, though the working class in the then-advanced capitalist countries was happy to find that its daughters could afford silk stockings.

The wreckage in Antalya

The text finally tabled by the Australian and Turkish co-presidents did not mention fossil fuels at all. It nodded obliquely at the 2023 Dubai agreement, called for tripling adaptation finance with no baseline, backed carbon capture and proposed lifting electricity’s share of final energy use from about 23% to 35% by 2035. Explicit references to moving away from fossil fuels had been stripped out in the second week. The EU and its allies threw a tantrum at this gift to the demonised petrostates. Ireland’s Climate Minister, speaking for the EU, said the talks had been hijacked by the oil states. The small island state Tuvalu refused to accept the text. The British delegation, boasting the only G7 leader to have attended the conference, was profoundly disappointed. Saudi Arabia and Russia backed leaving reference to fossil fuels out. A week earlier the Arab Group, the Like-Minded Developing Countries and Russia had rejected an earlier draft for crossing their red lines. China and India disagreed with the final text but accepted it to keep things moving. The ones who rejected it were the Europeans, the British and the small island states.

None of this is a surprise to anyone who has followed these conferences. The COP process got its momentum and its international support for a global climate regime from the relentless push of the EU, its allies like Australia and Canada, and the US. In the collective West, the signal exception was the Trump administration in both terms. President Trump’s second term in particular seemed to have put a nail in the coffin of the climate globalist project of the past two decades.

In the legacy media, the globalist cause was carried by the likes of Al Gore, Greta Thunberg and Bill Gates (until his ‘epiphanic U-turn’). In academia, dubious science did the work. Leading the charge here was Michael Mann’s hockey stick chart, the methods of which remain widely disputed and which I covered in these pages (here and here). The UN sold it as ‘consensus science’, an oxymoronic term if ever there was one, to dress up the politicised summaries for policymakers that the IPCC produces and which the legacy press then covers wall to wall. Al Gore, the spokesman of the climate industrial complex, said that it was “insane” that Saudi Arabia could veto the COP process. UN climate talks, he argued, needed to replace the consensus-based decision-making system with a supermajority model. The people who invented consensus science now find consensus diplomacy intolerable.

The Global South was never in the Baptist choir

At past COPs, the excesses of the alarmist camp were resisted by the G77 plus China bloc, the like-minded developing countries bloc and Russia and the Middle East producers. At Glasgow (COP26 in 2021) oil producers were being vilified. At COP27 in Egypt the following year, some African leaders spoke of “climate colonialism”. In Dubai the COP28 president himself said that no scenario showed a fossil fuel phase-out was needed to hold global warming to 1.5°C. At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the President of COP29’s host country told the UN climate conference that oil and gas are a “gift of God”. And at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, more than 80 countries backed a roadmap on fossil fuels, but Saudi Arabia, Russia and India were blamed by the French minister for killing it.

The ‘bootleggers and Baptists’ alliance animated this latest COP as it has all previous ones. On one side, the Baptists of the West and its NGO allies are the true believers of the Church of Climate. As Rupert Darwall described so well in his new book, the small island states play the “climate martyrs” for the Baptists. Tuvalu’s climate minister has now complained that the talks felt like negotiating with the Saudis. On the other side were the bootleggers, the climate grifters of the West such as Al Gore and the renewable energy lobby as well as key actors in the Global South including the small island states who want climate finance handouts.

The alliance was outvoted and out-lobbied by developing countries and oil producers that see cheap fossil fuels as the way to banish poverty through robust economic growth. The EU told Reuters there was no scope for new climate finance at COP31. In January, President Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the UN climate convention, one of 66 international bodies he targeted. COP31’s failure is no surprise because the major developing countries were never going to adopt climate policies that amount to industrial suicide. They only had to look at Europe and at Germany in particular. The futility of the 31 COP meetings is apparent in the unmitigated rise in the atmospheric concentrations of CO 2 .

As Dr Dale Wen put it, Net Zero is expensive fake zero. Solar, wind and batteries are little more than fossil fuel accessories, made with a great deal of fossil fuel inputs while also requiring fossil-fuelled power generation as backup. Once full system costs are taken into account, renewables are not cheap yet they have collected massive subsidies, favoured policies and hype. The Fraser Institute finds that the fossil fuel share of world energy fell only from 85.6% in 1995 to 81.8% in 2022, after tens of trillions of dollars spent on the transition. Jeff Currie, formerly of Goldman Sachs, made the same point in 2022 with different numbers: $3.8 trillion of renewables investment moved fossil fuels from 82% to 81% of energy consumption in 10 years.

Health is the new hook

Turkey opened COP31 with Health Day, and the first big fearmongering at the conference came from the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, rather than from a head of state. He told Health Ministers that the climate crisis is a health crisis and asked for health to be made an explicit eligibility area for climate finance. His evidence was a WHO analysis claiming that six priority actions could save 1.6 million lives a year, plus a figure of about seven million annual deaths from air pollution (which is a separate matter from CO 2 ). Both are ‘modelled’ estimates, not observed count of deaths caused by climate change. Days before, Tedros had said that health is the most compelling reason for climate action, and the UN climate chief, Simon Stiell, spoke of a health emergency of pandemic scale.

The Covid parallel is hard to miss. In 2020 Tedros said the pandemic had given new impetus to climate action, and Lancet authors are now pressing WHO to create a new category of public health emergency for climate change. Covid showed what an emergency declaration can do: expert authority goes unquestioned and extraordinary measures follow in the name of public health. The climate movement would like to borrow that playbook to restart a COP process that keeps stalling. I argued in Forbes that the alarmists were tying climate to health because the direct case for climate Armageddon had lost traction. I returned to the theme in ‘The WHO is at it again’ where climate change is re-packaged as a “health emergency”.

The true face of the climate globalists

A revealing picture of COP31 and of the climate globalists writ large came from side events. The UN launched “new global priorities” on the role of AI in “climate information integrity”, while the Conscious Advertising Network and Climate Action Against Disinformation launched a Charter for Climate Information Integrity in Advertising. As my colleague Ben Pile explains, no climate meeting is complete without a call for censorship. The charter backs the Belém Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change, signed by 29 countries and the EU.

Censorship is already being practised in social media and online, as I argued in ‘The Devil’s algorithm’. Robert Epstein’s analysis of nearly 1,500 Google search results on climate topics found 98% following the alarmist line and none offering a contrarian view. Google and sites like Wikipedia bury the dissenters, and the proposed UN charter for “climate information integrity” goes after whoever is left through direct government participation. While governments will not agree on the inclusion of a sentence about fossil fuels, the climate warriors hailed by Guterres will agree on a rulebook for silencing their critics.

The impact of the US midterms

No American Government delegation went to Antalya, but plenty of Americans did. America Is All In, a coalition of mostly Democratic Governors, Mayors and Members of Congress, brought roughly 120 delegates, more than many official country delegations. Gavin Newsom, Tim Walz, 18 Democratic lawmakers, Al Gore and John Kerry were among them. Kerry told the conference the US will return to the climate fight and said it could regain trust by being “humble and respectful”. Climate Depot’s Marc Morano summed up the message as “America is back”. Governments will not agree, so the Democrats intend to work around them through US state governments, city mayors, NGOs, business and civil society, and keep pushing for the next two years. If they win the Presidency in 2028, with Newsom already seen as a Presidential contender, we can expect climate policies to come roaring back.

The trouble, as Morano and others point out, is that the Democrats allied to the climate warriors in Antalya did not mention climate in the lead up to the midterms at home. Axios found that even prominent advocates, including Ed Markey, co-author of the Green New Deal, played it down and talked about affordability. Activists call this “climate hushing”. According to Morano, citing a climate activist’s report, the party’s campaign apparatus told candidates not to mention climate change at all. After the votes were counted, Kerry claimed the midterms had made climate a voting issue. Voters were courted with promises of lower bills during the midterms but the climate justice programme advertised in Turkey would make energy more expensive.

Guterres asked the climate justice warriors of the world to unite, and in Antalya they did, in pavilions and NGO coalitions and side events. A movement that cannot get consensus among nations now presents itself as a public health emergency, working through institutions nobody elects. Marx’s workers had nothing to lose but their chains. These warriors have the UN, the NGOs and the billionaire foundations behind them along with the EU, UK and their like-minded Western allies. Their call to unite will be consigned to the ash heap of history, just as Marx’s call was in an earlier age.

A version of this article was first published in the Daily Sceptic https://dailysceptic.org/2026/11/25/climate-justice-warriors-of-the-world-unite/