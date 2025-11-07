Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ariane's avatar
Ariane
4d

Thank you for another well-researched article. There is one aspect that could have been included:

"...in 2009, David RockefellerJr handed the responsibility of 'saving the world' to Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and other billionaire members of The Good Club like GeorgeSoros, Ted Turner and Michael Bloomberg..." https://www.sciencexcel.com/article/blob-lords-and-the-left

- a fact revealed by Dr.Jacob Nordangard in his book Rockefeller Controlling the Game.

The Rockefeller family has, from the early 1900s been in the business of oil, eugenics, population control, gobal governance via their UN, AI and the totalitarian control enabled by Technocracy. Decarbonisation is a policy that may promote depopulation and impoverishment for the masses, but it works against AI which needs vast amounts of energy. This, given the background association to Rockefeller, could be another factor in Gates' volte-face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tilak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture