Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
2d

Stupid is as stupid does. Go woke and go broke. So, UK , Germany, and California, how is your green virtue signaling working out for you?

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JDDrouin's avatar
JDDrouin
2d

"You cannot reason someone out of something he or she was not reasoned into."

And that perfectly describes the Cultists and Cultic Priests of the Church of Anthropocentric Global Warming.

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