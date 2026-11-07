Tilak’s Substack

Tilak’s Substack

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
1d

Good thorough summary, although I am amazed that you kept the snark to a minimum. I could never have done that.

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The Word Merchant's avatar
The Word Merchant
1d

If there weren't so much international money, I would wonder why they bother, Tilak.

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